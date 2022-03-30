By Jenny Masters

Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers.

Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive overtime wins by the score of 3-2 for Minnesota.

Morgan Frost scored a power-play goal in the third period for Philadelphia, ending Fleury’s shutout bid. Martin Jones made 33 saves as Philadelphia lost its third straight.

With just 53 points, the Flyers are tied for last place in the Metro and have been eliminated from the playoffs.